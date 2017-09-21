Dinosaurs “descend” on 82nd Thessaoliniki International Fair!

The politicians made their appearances, along with all their promises at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), and now it is time for the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Triceratops, the Brachiosaurus and other creatures that roamed our planet tens of millions of years ago to take centre stage. Visitors will have the chance to marvel the Dinosaur company on display at the new impressive thematic park-museum for dinosaurs at the TIF exhibition centre. The park will be open from Friday, October 13 for the next three months. An impressive world comes alive in the Park of the Dinosaurs. In an area of about 10 acres, representations – in real dimensions – illuminate the history of prehistoric animals that lived millions of years ago, offering unique entertainment and learning experience for all!

Following the huge successes of the theme parks “Chocolate Factory and Chocolate Museum” and “The Secret Worlds of Eugene Trivizas”, which broke every visitor record, TIF, in collaboration with the creative groups “Eksagon Greece IKE “And” Dream Workers, “invites the audience to an unprecedented escape back in time, beyond the boundaries of history and before the dawn of humanity.