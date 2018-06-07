Direct Athens-Riyadh flights to start from June 13 by Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s leading budget airline Flynas will be launching direct flights from Riyadh to Athens starting on June 13, the company announced. Flights will be held twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays with A320-neo aircraft.

Flights from Riyadh will depart at 09.20 am and will arrive in Athens at 1.30 pm while return flights from Athens will depart at 2.20 pm and arrive at Riyadh at 6.30 pm. Travelers interested in booking flights can visit the company’s website and through its representative in Greece Gold Star Aviation.

Flynas, founded in 2007, is the top low-cost airline in the Middle East with a fleet of 30 Airbus A320s operating over 1,100 flights per week in 17 domestic destinations and 53 international destinations. The company has been recognised and received awards as the Middle East’s leading low-cost airline at the World Travel Awards over the past 4 years, while it also picked up the Skytrax award in 2017.