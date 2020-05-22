Disgusting footage shows black supremacist punching defenceless elderly man in nursing home (warning: graphic video)

He said blacks should rule the world

The culprit behind the horrific beating of an elderly man at a nursing home in Detroit made a YouTube video in which he asserted that “black people are supposed to rule the earth.”

Footage emerged yesterday of a man later identified as 20-year-old Jadon Hayden beating up a defenceless elderly white man by repeatedly punching him in the face.

Hayden uploaded the videos to his social media accounts but after the clips started to go viral on Twitter he was quickly arrested by police.

Absolutely shocking footage has emerged from a black male nurse from Detroit (Jadon H.), who filmed himself beating elderly white men into a bloody pulp. “Get the fuck off my bed, N.,” he is heard saying. Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/NPtCFA8YIs — Mathijs Koenraadt (@mknrdt) May 21, 2020

Content Hayden had previously uploaded to his YouTube channel suggested he holds black supremacist beliefs.

“The black race is the chosen race, the black race was supposed to rule the earth, but now…they have to go to the white man for everything and that’s not good,” Hayden says in one video.

“Black people are supposed to rule the earth,” he emphasises.

Hayden also posted a video called “drugging ppl prank” that shows a white man convulsing in what appears to be the same nursing home, suggesting that he may have been responsible for the drugging.

source