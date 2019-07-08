Disgusting new fad sees people licking food then rejecting it (videos)

A disgusting new fad where people film themselves licking food and then replacing it seems to be continuing despite the threat of lengthy prison sentences.
A new video originally posted to Instagram shows a woman with the profile name ‘shelley_golden’ opening and licking a tub of what appears to be ice cream before placing it back in a freezer.
Another video shows 36-year-old Lenise Lloyd Martin III doing precisely the same thing to a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a grocery store in Belle Rose, west of New Orleans.
