Disgusting new fad sees people licking food then rejecting it (videos)

A disgusting new fad where people film themselves licking food and then replacing it seems to be continuing despite the threat of lengthy prison sentences.

A new video originally posted to Instagram shows a woman with the profile name ‘shelley_golden’ opening and licking a tub of what appears to be ice cream before placing it back in a freezer.

Another video shows 36-year-old Lenise Lloyd Martin III doing precisely the same thing to a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a grocery store in Belle Rose, west of New Orleans.

That Blue Bell ice cream girl has started something. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6tWRSW3MTQ — Tunde, MPAS, PA-C (@GatorPA_) July 2, 2019

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Honestly who is raising these monsters pic.twitter.com/DDpZBFqMNG — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 3, 2019