Disney brands “The Muppet Show”, “Peter Pan” with “Offensive Content” Warning

Kermit the Frog, Animal, Miss Piggy and friends, who have long been the heart of ‘The Muppet Show,’ will now only be available to view alongside an “offensive content” alert.

The “woke” move came to light Friday in the UK when Disney Plus made five series available on its subscription streaming service. Viewers are greeted with the disclaimer:

This programme includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.

According to the Daily Mail, the warning is believed to refer to Muppet characters designed as stereotypes of Native Americans, Arabs and East Asians.

Although the warning has been issued as a general theme, some episodes of the show, which was first broadcast 45 years ago, have disappeared entirely from British screens.

Read more: Breitbart