With one of the most competitive prices at $6.99 per month, Disney+ is off to a good start. Within 24 hours of launching on November 12, Disney+ had 10 million subscribers, including free subscriptions. Netflix, the most popular monthly ad-free streaming service, has nearly 62 million subscribers. Hulu is behind the streaming giant with 28 million subscribers. HBO Now, the standalone streaming service for HBO, has 8 million subscribers.

