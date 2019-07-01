Disturbing video shows Antifa attacking elderly man with crowbar (video)

A new video from a Saturday rally in Portland shows Antifa criminals macing an elderly man in the face while attacking another man with a crowbar.

The vicious assault was even more brutal than that sustained by another citizen, Andy Ngo, who was doused with quick drying cement hidden in milkshakes.

“Portland Antifa beats an elderly man bloody with a crowbar. As another man attempts to help, he is hit in head with crowbar then sprayed in face with mace,” tweeted the woman who posted the video.

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin subsequently revealed that the two men were named Adam and John and were merely at the event to support Haley Adams, who was previously assaulted by Antifa.

Many are concerned that the violent group will launch more vicious attacks against Americans in light of the 4th of July Independence Day.

A Republican Congressman called for Antifa to be labelled a domestic terrorist group.

