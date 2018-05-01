DJ Avicii killed himself by cutting his wrists

Related

DJ and producer Avicii killed himself, according to multiple sources who spoke to US celebrity site TMZ.

Avicii, who was 28, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday, April 20. Police there said is “no criminal suspicion” in the case, and a statement from his family also alluded to suicide.

TMZ’s report described in some detail the alleged circumstances leading to Avicii’s death, which some readers may find upsetting.

Multiple sources reportedly said that Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, took his own life using a shard of glass “that caused massive bleeding.” Two sources said the shards came from a broken bottle.

The statement from Bergling’s family released last week said that he “could not go on any longer” and “wanted to find peace.”

Avicii had previously warned that he was “going to die” in a documentary released in October.

He had retired from touring in 2016, citing a series of health concerns that included acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking.

