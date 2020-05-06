DJ Khaled cuts off twerking fan (video)

‘I got family!’ he tried to explain

He’s been staying connected with his nearly 20 million Instagram followers during the coronavirus lockdown by holding one-on-one Instagram Live chats.

DJ Khaled got more than her bargained for when one of the chats with a fan took an unexpected turn on Sunday.

The 44-year-old DJ looked shocked when a fan unexpectedly started twerking in front of him.

Things went south as soon as Khaled said hello, as his female mystery guest stood up to show off her prominent derriere.

She had on pale pink booty shorts with white trim that left little to the imagination.

‘I got family!’ he tried to explain. ‘It’s all love!’ he added, but there wasn’t any talking her down.

She briefly left the room to find a bottle of water, before pouring it down her backside.

