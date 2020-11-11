Do not open this e-mail, Cyber police alert citizens

The Greek Cybercrime Prosecution Directorate has alerted citizens to refrain from opening an e-mail appearing to be sent by a postal services company as it was judged to be a ‘phishing’ scam aimed at stealing personal data.

In the email, which is sent en masse to the citizens, unknown perpetrators attempt to steal personal data under the pretext of demanding payment of transportation and storage costs.

Emails contain links, which lead to websites where the login details for online accounts (email, social media, web banking) and payment cards must be completed.