Do not open this e-mail, the Hellenic Post services warns customers

The Hellenic Post services (ELTA) has cautioned citizens to avoid opening an e-mail received by many online users bearing its logo, as it is a phishing scam.

The e-mail showing ELTA as the sender has the subject of parcel delivery, and urged recipients to pay a € 2.10 duty for a parcel by clicking also an internal link.

The online scammers emphasise that if the package is not received within 30 days then they will have to be compensated € 0.49.

ELTA has asked citizens to delete the e-mail immediately.

