Doctor and medical staff allegedly drug, rape & kill woman in Pakistan

The woman went to get a toothache treated

A young woman was allegedly drugged, raped and murdered in hospital after checking in for treatment for toothache.

The victim’s body was found by her devastated mother at the Sindh Government Hospital in Korangi, Pakistan, on April 18.

The woman was told her daughter died following a reaction to antibiotics, however a post-mortem later pointed to sexual assault and murder, according to local reports.

The victim’s aunt said: “When she finally found her lifeless form lying on a stretcher in one of the back rooms she at first thought that she was unconscious but she was gone.

“My sister was then told that she had died due to a reaction by an antibiotic injection and that she should accept God’s will.

“But we thought that (the patient), who had only gone to the hospital complaining of toothache, was a victim of medical negligence or malpractice.

“Then to our horror it turned out to be something even worse.”

The patient’s mum went to check on her daughter after she was heard her condition was worsening.

Local reports say the young woman had been drugged and raped during her time at the hospital.

Her family described her as a bright and independent woman who was well respected by the local community.

