Doctors baffled at Italian model still testing positive for Covid-19 after 56 day!

A young and healthy Italian model is still testing positive for the coronavirus 56 days after she was first diagnosed.
Bianca Dobroiu, 23, was one of the first in her region to be diagnosed and was hospitalised in the Sant’Orsola hospital in the city of Bologna in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna on February 28 with a fever of 40.7C and diagnosed with Covid-19 on the same day.
She was discharged on March 6 and told to stay isolated at home as non-serious coronavirus cases were not being treated in hospitals at the time.
Dobroiu, who is a student and model, remained in isolation and continued undergoing regular testing, giving four positive results and one unclear result.
Her sixth test last week was also positive and the hospital’s infection expert Luciano Attard said: “The patient was fine, but the tests kept on coming back positive.
more at thesun.co.uk
