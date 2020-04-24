Doctors baffled at Italian model still testing positive for Covid-19 after 56 day!

Bianca Dobroiu, 23, was one of the first in the city of Bologna to be diagnosed with the virus

A young and healthy Italian model is still testing positive for the coronavirus 56 days after she was first diagnosed.

Bianca Dobroiu, 23, was one of the first in her region to be diagnosed and was hospitalised in the Sant’Orsola hospital in the city of Bologna in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna on February 28 with a fever of 40.7C and diagnosed with Covid-19 on the same day.

She was discharged on March 6 and told to stay isolated at home as non-serious coronavirus cases were not being treated in hospitals at the time.

Dobroiu, who is a student and model, remained in isolation and continued undergoing regular testing, giving four positive results and one unclear result.

Her sixth test last week was also positive and the hospital’s infection expert Luciano Attard said: “The patient was fine, but the tests kept on coming back positive.

more at thesun.co.uk

View this post on Instagram Riportatemi lì per favore A post shared by Bianca Dobroiu (@dobroiubianca) on Mar 20, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Dobroiu (@dobroiubianca) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:53am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Dobroiu (@dobroiubianca) on Feb 28, 2020 at 9:39am PST

View this post on Instagram •FRASE FILOSOFICA• A post shared by Bianca Dobroiu (@dobroiubianca) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:19am PST

View this post on Instagram •TU non potresti vedere nulla maggior di Roma• A post shared by Bianca Dobroiu (@dobroiubianca) on Feb 3, 2020 at 4:40am PST

View this post on Instagram Riportatemi lì! A post shared by Bianca Dobroiu (@dobroiubianca) on Dec 20, 2019 at 3:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Dobroiu (@dobroiubianca) on Dec 9, 2019 at 9:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Dobroiu (@dobroiubianca) on Nov 30, 2019 at 9:49am PST