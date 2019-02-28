Doctors discover something completely unexpected in patient’s nose

A man got a completely unexpected diagnosis after he told his doctors that for the past two years, his left nostril had been stuffy, drippy and losing its ability to smell.

The cause wasn’t a virus. Nor was it the result of a bacterial infection. Rather, doctors found a wayward tooth growing in the man’s nose.

The nose is no place for a tooth. So, doctors used a pair of forceps to extract the pearly white, according to a case report published online Feb. 21 in the journal.

Before the bizarre diagnosis, the 59-year-old had tried topical steroids to treat his nasal woes. When that didn’t work, he visited the otorhinolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) department at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark. There, a CT scan revealed a mucus-covered mass on the floor of his nasal cavity, the passageway through which air whooshes when we breathe through our noses.

read more at livescience.com