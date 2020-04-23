Does Jennifer Lopez have a hot bodybuilder twin? (photos)

If you bumped into this woman in Houston you might have thought: “Wow, Jennifer Lopez has overdone it a tad with the weightlifting”.
But the 28-year-old bodybuilder from Texas, who calls herself “Jay from Houston” on her Instagram page, has become a social media sensation after numerous followers realised her remarkable resemblance to superstar Jennifer Lopez. A plethora of side-by-side images and memes ensued and turned her into a national news story.
The fitness guru, whose name is Janice Garay, posted a compilation of photos asking her followers if she did indeed resemble the World of Dance judge. “So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I’ll take it,” she captioned one photo tagging Lopez’s account. “Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?!”
View this post on Instagram
Walking in your purpose will open doors you never imagined 🤍 #GodIsAMiracleWorker 🙏🏽
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
When you have a burning desire to accomplish your vision no set back can stop you! 💪🏽 @prosupps #prosupps
View this post on Instagram
🚨 @vqfit $1000 GIVEAWAY! 🚨 – 3 WINNERS WILL BE PICKED AT RANDOM! 💸 1ST Prize is a $500 Gift Card 💸 2ND Prize is a $300 Gift Card 💸 3RD Prize is a $200 Gift Card – 4 STEPS TO ENTER👇 1 – Follow @vqfit and @vqfitwomen 2 – Tag a friend in the comments 3 – One comment = one entry. Comment as MANY times as you like! 4 – Share the giveaway post from the @vqfit page on your story – Winners will be announced on the 27th of April on my story! Good Luck 🙏
View this post on Instagram
Be proud of your progress and keep taking steps forward no matter how small. You’ll eventually reach your full potential and you’ll look back on the days you thought you’d never make it, and you’ll smile, and be proud that you never gave up on yourself. 🤍💪🏽 My abs decided to come out today 😂 | Outfit – NEW Allure Collection by @vqfitwomen | Drops This Monday , April 13th 🔥Link In Bio |
View this post on Instagram
At Home: Outside Back Workout With Band Only🤍 Exercises: 1️⃣ Lat Pulldowns 4 X 12-15 2️⃣ Underhand Rows 4 X 12-15 3️⃣ One Arm Rows 4 X 12 each arm 4️⃣Straight arm pull downs 4 x 12-15 🤍 Wearing @vqfit NEW Allure Seamless Collection in the color White, comes in 3 different colors (black , white & gray) , dropping Monday, April 13th (Ladies, I wear a size Medium in everything) Click link in bio to support ur girl 🤍
View this post on Instagram
Are you gonna leave this quarantine life changed, or doing the same things?