Does Jennifer Lopez have a hot bodybuilder twin? (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 23, 2020

The fitness guru is named Janice Garay

If you bumped into this woman in Houston you might have thought: “Wow, Jennifer Lopez has overdone it a tad with the weightlifting”.

But the 28-year-old bodybuilder from Texas, who calls herself “Jay from Houston” on her Instagram page, has become a social media sensation after numerous followers realised her remarkable resemblance to superstar Jennifer Lopez. A plethora of side-by-side images and memes ensued and turned her into a national news story.

The fitness guru, whose name is Janice Garay, posted a compilation of photos asking her followers if she did indeed resemble the World of Dance judge. “So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I’ll take it,” she captioned one photo tagging Lopez’s account. “Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?!”

 

 

Walking in your purpose will open doors you never imagined 🤍 #GodIsAMiracleWorker 🙏🏽

2 years ago Today 🤎 Which one you like better?! 1, 2, or 3?

The only approval you need is from yourself to get out of your own way! Stop limiting yourself & start pushing! 💪🏽🔥

When you have a burning desire to accomplish your vision no set back can stop you! 💪🏽 @prosupps #prosupps

Are you gonna leave this quarantine life changed, or doing the same things?

