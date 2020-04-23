Does Jennifer Lopez have a hot bodybuilder twin? (photos)

If you bumped into this woman in Houston you might have thought: “Wow, Jennifer Lopez has overdone it a tad with the weightlifting”.

But the 28-year-old bodybuilder from Texas, who calls herself “Jay from Houston” on her Instagram page, has become a social media sensation after numerous followers realised her remarkable resemblance to superstar Jennifer Lopez. A plethora of side-by-side images and memes ensued and turned her into a national news story.

The fitness guru, whose name is Janice Garay, posted a compilation of photos asking her followers if she did indeed resemble the World of Dance judge. “So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I’ll take it,” she captioned one photo tagging Lopez’s account. “Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?!”