Not everyone is cut out for a life of fighting crime. Take Gavel, a German shepherd who flunked out of a police dog academy in Australia because he “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” according to the BBC.
Apparently Gavel was too friendly, and preferred cuddles to tackles.
Dog fired for being too friendly (photos)
