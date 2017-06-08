Dog fired for being too friendly (photos)

Jun, 08 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

German shepherd flunked police academy

Not everyone is cut out for a life of fighting crime. Take Gavel, a German shepherd who flunked out of a police dog academy in Australia because he “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” according to the BBC.
Apparently Gavel was too friendly, and preferred cuddles to tackles.

