Donald Trump allows transition to Joe Biden

Donald Trump may have finally allowed the transition to Joe Biden to begin, but the president has made clear he is not going down without a fight.

Trump made clear Monday evening that starting the transition, which will allow Biden to get daily security briefings and be able to communicate with the COVID taskforce, did not mean he was conceding the election.

In a furious tweet, that has been flagged as disputed by Twitter, the current president promised that he was ‘moving full speed ahead’ and swore he would ‘never concede’ to the election results.

‘What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?’ he asked, referring to the General Services Administration (GSA).

The agency is responsible for supporting the federal government’s functioning day to day. The GSA are also responsible for presidential transitions – which can only begin once the agnecy has recognized the ‘apparent successful candidate’. On Monday, the GSA told Biden they were ready to begin the transition.

Trump continued on Monday evening; ‘We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’.’ Dominion Voting Systems spoke out yesterday saying it is ‘not physically possible’ for its machines to change voter selections.

