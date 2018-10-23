Donald Trump attacks globalism: I am a nationalist

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called himself a nationalist during a rally in Houston in support of Texas Senator Ted Cruz. “I am a nationalist,” Trump said, in front of a rambunctious crowd that had packed the venue.

“A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly not caring about the country so much. You know, we can’t have that,” Trump said, prompting boos from the crowd.

“You know what I am, I’m a nationalist,” he added, as the crowd erupted in “USA! USA!” chants. “Use that word.” he urged the people.

The topic came up as Trump referenced the tariffs he has implemented, the need for a wall on the southern border, and U.S. exports of natural gas to Germany.

“America is winning again. America is respected again because we are putting America first,” Trump said. “We’re taking care of ourselves for once.”

Moments later, he made fun of Democrats for being concerned about the perception of his administration in other countries.

“Of course I’m unpopular with foreign nations because we’re not letting them rip us off anymore, folks,” Trump said, to chants from the crowd of “USA, USA.”