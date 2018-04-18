Donald Trump confirms secret Mike Pompeo meeting with Kim Jong-Un

President Donald Trump confirmed reports that CIA director Mike Pompeo met secretly with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week,” he wrote on Twitter. “Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed.”

Pompeo traveled to North Korea on Easter weekend, according to the Washington Post, that first broke the news. Although he is Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Pompeo is still waiting for a Senate confirmation vote.

On Tuesday, Trump expressed optimism that the meeting with Jong-un would take place in early June, during a series of meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

“Details of Summit are being worked out now,” Trump wrote. “Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!”

Source: breitbart