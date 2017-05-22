Donald Trump photo with sphere causes meme firestorm (photos)

A photo of Donald Trump and King Salman of Saudi Arabia inaugurating a Riyadh centre to monitor and combat extremism has reignited a meme on social media, teasingly linking the US president to Marvel’s HYDRA.

Mr Trump and a number of regional leaders visited the new state-of-the-art Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology on Sunday, the heart of which is a giant wall, filled with screens displaying real-time online extremist activity.

Mr Trump, the Saudi king and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi each placed their hands on a miniature globe that officially activated the centre.

The scene was perfect to unleash the power os social media memes with many users captioning it “Hail HYDRA”, a reference to a fictional terrorist organisation appearing in Marvel comic books and movies.

source: telegraph.co.uk