Donald Trump threatens to release thousands of ISIS fighters into Europe

“And if they don’t take them, we’ll probably have to release them to Europe”

Donald Trump has threatened to release thousands of ISIS fighters into Europe if countries don’t agree to take them back.

The US president made the threat as US officials warned that ISIS remains a global threat despite losing swathes of territory it held in Syria and Iraq.

Speaking outside the White House, Mr Trump said: “We have 2,500 ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take…We have thousands of ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take and let’s see if they take them.

“And if they don’t take them, we’ll probably have to release them to Europe.”

There are at least 2,000 foreign suspected ISIS fighters and members from Western countries being held in Syria by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – a US-backed coalition fighting ISIS.

