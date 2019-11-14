Donald Tusk tells Boris Johnson’s opponents: “Don’t give up on stopping Brexit”

“You could hear in these voices a longing for the Empire. But the reality is exactly the opposite”

European Council president Donald Tusk has advised campaigners not to give up on stopping Brexit.

Mr Tusk appeared to back Boris Johnson’s opponents ahead of the general election as he claimed the UK will become “an outsider, a second-rate player” after leaving the EU.

He said he envies former Commons Speaker John Bercow who can now “finally, honestly say what he thinks about Brexit”.

In a speech on Wednesday, Mr Tusk said: “The UK election takes place in one month. Can things still be turned around? Hannah Arendt taught that things become irreversible only when people start to think so.

