Don’t miss the 7th Kavala Air/Sea Show!

All the displays will be visually accessible from almost each and every corner of the city!

Τhe Kavala Air/Sea Show, the great celebration of the air and the sea, which will host air and sea displays free to the public, from June 29 to 30 2018.

The main event will take place along the promenade of Kavala but the displays will also be visually accessible from almost each and every corner of the city, due to the fact that the city is built up like the tiers of an amphitheatre up the slopes of the hills.

A host of parallel events, such as the kids zone, the shopping area, several concerts, competitions and exhibitions of science and technology as well as numerous café bars and restaurants, a fun fair etc, are planned in order to entertain people of all ages day and night.

For more information , please visit the event’s official website.