Double earthquake (3.7 and 4.4) hit Crete after midnight

The tremors were felt in Chania and Rethymnon

Two earthquakes measuring 3.7 and 4.4 on the Richter scale, hit the island of Crete in the span of 14 minutes about half an hour after midnight.

The tremors struck off the shore of Chania, with the epicentre of the first earthquake located 29 kilometres southwest of the city and the focal depth measured at 7.1 kilometres.

Almost 14 minutes after the first earthquake, a second one measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred, which was also located 29 kilometres southwest of Chania.

Both quakes were felt in the cities of Chania and Rethymon. The earthquakes are a continuation of a sequence of seismic activities that have rocked the island over the weekend.