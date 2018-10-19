Dozens killed in train crash in India

Dozens are feared dead after a train ran over a crowd of people near railway tracks in Amritsar, near the Pakistani border.

Police say that they are expecting over 50 casualties, and Indian newspaper First Post is reporting 30 deaths, after a train plowed at high speed through a crowded religious rally, which appears to have been held alongside a railway track.

Unverified video footage from the scene shows the train plowing through the crowd, who had gathered to burn an effigy of Hindu demon-king Ravana, the culmination of the yearly festival of Dussehra.

source: rt.com