“Dramatic decline” in Christianity in the UK as numbers identifying as Muslim & Atheist rise

The number of people identifying as Christian has fallen to the lowest level for 35 years, a state-of-the-nation survey has suggested

The UK has seen a ‘dramatic decline’ in the number of Christians while the number of Muslims has doubled and there has been a “substantial increase” in Atheists.

Slightly over a third (38%) of the 3,879 people polled for the British Social Attitudes report described themselves as Christian, down from one-half (50%) in 2008, and nearly two-thirds (66%) in 1983.

The number of people who are Muslim in Britain has increased from 1% in 1983 to 3% in 2008 and 6% in 2018.

More than half of those polled (52%) said they do not belong to any religion.

Speaking to Yahoo News UK, Richy Thompson, director of Public Affairs at non-religion charity Humanists UK, said there are a number of reasons for the decrease in the number of religious people.

