The French tourists were holidaying at Mati and fled to the sea after the flames unguled their hotel

The dramatic rescue operation of six French tourists who had jumped into the sea to save themselves from the flames at Mati was caught on video.

The operation was recorded from the SuperFerry passenger ship returning from Mykonos – Andros.

On its way to Rafina, the Superferry, captained by Thanassis Chalas, spotted six French at sea and rescued them. The tourists were staying at a hotel in Mati and when the raging flames surrounded the hotel they fled to the sea fearing for their lives.