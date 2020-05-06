Drive-Thru Strip Club serves up sexy (and safe) solution for coronavirus blues (video)

Shon Boulden shouldn’t be all that busy these days. He owns two strip clubs in Portland, Oregon, both of which were deemed “nonessential” in March, along with many other businesses in the state, and were ordered to close due to the spread of COVID-19.

But when HuffPost spoke to him late last week, he was working overtime to juggle media requests and prepare for another weekend of “Drive Thru Food 2 Go-Go,” a drive-thru version of his club Lucky Devil Lounge that he recently launched ― to lines around the block.

Boulden, his clubs and its employees first made headlines (including on this website) in March when, as a way to stay open and continue to bring in income during the government-mandated shelter-in-place order, dancers from the clubs began working as delivery people, with security guards serving as drivers. Many orders and one cease-and-desist letter from Uber later (“Boober Eats” was the service’s original name), they’ve now come up with an even more … revved up tactic to keep business booming.

“Since food delivery started we’ve had a lot of local businesses showing us support and wanting to collaborate,” Boulden said. “A local event company that sets up stages, tents, things like that, called us up and were like, ‘We’re out of business, we’re not doing anything.’ They offered to build us a huge tent, two stages, a DJ booth, a couple of stripper poles with lights, lasers, fog machines and were like, we’ll just see how it goes”.

