Drone video captures imposing Lighthouse of Greece’s Monemvasia (VIDEO)

One of the most historic and imposing lighthouses in Greece is located at Monemvasia, in the Peloponnese.

Built by the British in 1896 and automated in 1960 the lighthouse has been recently renovated.

It sits on an iceberg-like slab of rock, with sheer cliffs rising hundreds of meters from the sea.

The tower is seven meters (23 feet) tall and its focal plane is 15 meters (49 feet).

The original stone tower, ruined during World War Two, was built near the remains of the Venetian fortress of Monemvasia.

Monemvasia incorporates both the rock, with its medieval village enclosed within the fort, plus the modern mainland village of Gefyra, just across the causeway.

“You can find everything you want in this city — except water”, observed one 18th-century Turkish traveler.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter