Dutch F-16 makes emergency landing after flying into its own gunfire (photo)

A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in January after firing the aircraft’s 20mm rotary cannon and damaging it in the process.

F-16 boven Vlieland geraakt door eigen kogel.https://t.co/lNI49cxIKD De F-16 die in januari aanzienlijke schade opliep tijdens een oefening boven Vlieland blijkt geraakt te zijn door zijn eigen munitie. Zeker één afgevuurd patroon richtte schade aan aan de beplating van… pic.twitter.com/NS1a365oju — NL Nieuws (@NieuwsNu123) April 4, 2019

The Military Times reported that “at least one round ripped through the jet’s exterior.” Munition fragments were also reportedly located inside the jet’s engine. The Netherlands Department of Defense called the incident “serious” and promised an investigation.

Popular Mechanics reported that the jet had considerable damage. There were no injuries.

Source: foxnews