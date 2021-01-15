Dutch government resigns over childcare subsidies scandal

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the resignation of his government on Friday, accepting responsibility for years of mismanagement of childcare subsidies, which wrongfully drove thousands of families to financial ruin.

Rutte said he had handed his resignation to King Willem-Alexander. The cabinet would remain in place in a caretaker capacity to manage the coronavirus crisis for now, with an election already due on March 17.

The resignation follows a parliamentary inquiry last month that found bureaucrats at the tax service had wrongly accused families of fraud.

more at Reuters

also read

The Largest Militaries in the World (infographic)

Shocking! Greek Olympic medalist reveals she was sexually harassed