Duterte stated he can be 50 times more brutal than Islamic terrorists

Duterte had called the extremists “animals” in the past

Duterte, the Philippine president has warned that he can be 50 times more brutal than Muslim extremists. He added that…he’d even eat them if they’re captured alive by his troops.

President Duterte has repeatedly threatened drug suspects with death, however this time he went over the line big time!

In a speech during the opening of a national sports tournament on Sunday, he described what he could do to terrorists who have staged beheadings.

Now he said he can “go down what you can 50 times over…just give me vinegar and salt, I’ll eat his liver”.