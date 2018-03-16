E-Tickets to archaeological sites finally coming to Greece

E-tickets will make it easier for the government to keep track of the number of visitors and security

Electronic tickets for 11 archaeological sites will be available June 1st just in time for the surge of tourists who descend on Greece for the summer Greek media report.

In addition to the National Archaeological Museum and Byzantine Museum in Athens, Greek daily Kathimerini reports that they will be available for other sites too.

“The e-tickets will also be usable at the Acropolis, Knossos and Messene archaeological sites, the Ancient and Roman agoras, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, the Kerameikos archaeological museum and site, Hadrian’s Library and Aristotle’s Lyceum.”

E-Tickets are ubiquitous in the US, and already in use at such venerated institutions as The American Museum of Natural History, The Smithsonian, and The Holocaust Museum.

E-tickets will make it easier for the government of the Hellenic Republic to keep track of the number of visitors and security. The innovative initiative was made possible and funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and National Bank of Greece.

More information and updates on can be found on the Facebook page of the Central Archaeological Council.

Source: greekreporter