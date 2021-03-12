Earthquake: 5.2 Richter in Elassona again

Seismic activity can still be felt in the wider area of Larisa, as shortly before 3 pm on Friday, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 16 km West – Southwest of Elassona.

The focal depth of the earthquake, according to the revised recording of the Geodynamic Institute, was 8.5 kilometers.

Six minutes later there was another vibration of 3.7 Richter, followed by vibrations of 3.6 and 3.9 Richter, over a total period of five minutes and with a focal depth of 5 to 10 kilometers.

See Also:

British Airways set to use ‘super-jumbo’ planes for Greek summer flights

The Ancient Antikythera Mechanism Mystery: Researchers have solved how the gears work (photos-video)