Earthquake hits off coast of Santorini island

The tremor was felt in Crete, some accounts say

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of Santorini on Friday afternoon.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, the tremor had an epicentre 21 kilometres southeast of Santorini.

The focal depth is estimated at 10 km.

According to accounts, the earthquake was felt in areas on the northern coast of Crete.

Earlier, a 4.5 earthquake has truck near the island of Rhodes.

