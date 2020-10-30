Earthquake in Turkey: New videos of the moment buildings collapse

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 30, 2020

There are missing people and many injured

The images coming from Turkey cause shock.

There are missing people and many injured.

The earthquake in the northwest of Samos has caused great damage to buildings in Smyrna (Izmir).

New videos show the shocking moment buildings collapsed.

