Earthquake in Turkey: New videos of the moment buildings collapse

The images coming from Turkey cause shock.
There are missing people and many injured.
The earthquake in the northwest of Samos has caused great damage to buildings in Smyrna (Izmir).
New videos show the shocking moment buildings collapsed.
Allahım sen koru #deprem #izmir pic.twitter.com/kcb9gjnNFZ
— Yiğit Morningstar (@yigitbayraktar) October 30, 2020
Deprem sırasında İzmir’de bir binanın yıkılışı.😔😔 pic.twitter.com/y23NO3z0dl
— Kartal Analiz (@kartalanalizcom) October 30, 2020
Ege Denizi’nde meydana gelen #deprem anı güvenlik kameralarına böyle yansıdı. pic.twitter.com/QAliS9tlKL
— TRT HABER (@trthaber) October 30, 2020
