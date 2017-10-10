Earthquake, magnitude 4 rattles Kos & Bodrum

Related
A magnitude 4 earthquake hit the sea between Kos and Bodrum (Alikarnassos) at 22:59′ local time on Tuesday night.
The depth of the earthquake is approximately 10 km deep.
There have not been reports of injuries or damages so far.
