Earthquake, magnitude 4 rattles Kos & Bodrum

Oct, 10 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

No injuries or damages have been reported

A magnitude 4 earthquake hit the sea between Kos and Bodrum (Alikarnassos) at 22:59′ local time on Tuesday night.

The depth of the earthquake is approximately 10 km deep.

There have not been reports of injuries or damages so far.

 

