Earth’s magnetic north pole is moving at unprecedented speeds

Earlier this year, scientists revealed that Earth’s magnetic north pole is shifting faster than anyone had predicted. Polar shifts aren’t uncommon and we’ve long known that Earth’s magnetic poles are always on the move, but the rate at which the pole was moving gave researchers pause.

Now, months after that initial report, new research confirms the drifting pole is still headed toward Siberia, and it’s doing so at unprecedented speeds. In a new report from NOAA, the “World Magnetic Model” for 2020 is revealed, and it shows that the pole is speeding toward northern Russia. That trend, however, is expected to change.

more at bgr.com