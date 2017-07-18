East London acid attack sees “corrosive substance” thrown over a heavily pregnant woman’s baby bump

Suspect denies involvement in attack which saw couple rushed to hospital

A heavily pregnant woman has had acid thrown over her baby bump while her partner suffered injuries to his face in a horrific East London attack.

The expectant mum and man were rushed to hospital after being being sprayed with a corrosive substance in Bow in the early hours of Tuesday, July 4.

The couple were walking along Mile End Road when they were approached by a man and sprayed with acid.

Prosecutor Kavitha Tharson said: “A substance was thrown in the complainant’s face that burned him instantly.

“The girlfriend also had liquid thrown over her that caused her harm. The acid has gone on her tummy, I have no information as to the impact on the pregnancy.

“I can only assume some impact has been made.”

Mustafa Ahmed, 19, of Stepney, East London, appeared at Thames Magistrates Court today charged with one count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of attempted wounding with intent to do GBH.

Ahmed, who currently lives with his parents and is studying at college, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

His defence counsel Larry Matthews told the court his client “emphatically denies” any involvement in the offences.

He said: “There’s no doubt that the attack was a horrible one and I am conscious of the fact that offences of this nature are a matter of public concern at the moment.

“It is an extremely serious allegation and if convicted there would be an extremely lengthy sentence.

“But he emphatically denies any involvement in this particular incident.

“He did so when interviewed by police yesterday.”

Ahmed was remanded in custody.

There has been a spate of “acid” attacks across London with six people targeted in one night last week.

In response to the crime spree advice has been issued on how to respond to an acid attack.

Victims of the brutal crimes have spoken out about their experiences in a bid to raise awareness while Home Secretary Amber Rudd has called for harsher sentences.

