Easy & delicious gluten-free baking for everyone

Hungry and Fussy shows that gluten-free baking does not need to be characterised by flat, crumbly or rock-hard dishes and can produce dishes that surpass non-gluten-free baking.

The passionate cook, food stylist, and photographer Helen Tzouganatos discovered she was coeliac while undergoing IVF in 2007, and since then she has developed and refined more than 100 recipes to fit busy lives and all skill levels, brought together in her debut cookbook.

From the day she started developing gluten-free recipes of her own, Helen has built a fast growing following on Instagram that currently stands at over 14,000 due to the simplicity, quality, and beautiful presentation of her food.

“I quickly became fed up with having to drive ten kilometres and pay over $10 for a dense loaf of gluten-free bread,” Helen says, explaining that she was determined not to let her gluten intolerance get in the way of her love of baking.

“None of the recipes are longer than a page and, where necessary, they each contain comprehensive Thermomix alternatives that make the dishes even easier to make for those who have this popular appliance.”

These recipes not only cater for all levels of gluten intolerance but promise to be the most delicious gluten-free dishes available, in a market hungry for gluten-free cookbooks that offer real alternatives.

“After many years of experimenting with various gluten-free ingredients, I can confidently say the recipes in this book will deliver the bounciest bread and yummiest chocolate cake you have ever tasted,” she says.

“Anyone who loves crispy, chewy molten cookies and ‘you must give me the recipe’ cakes will enjoy this book – gluten sensitivity or not.”

This book, available in bookshops across Australia in October, also contains baking tips and substitution ideas for a variety of dietary needs including intolerances to dairy, rice, or xanthan gum.

Her recipes include everything from custard tarts and coffee pecan slice to fluffy Victorian sponge cakes as well as instructions for perfect, gluten-free basic pastry. All dishes are accompanied by Helen’s beautiful photography and styling, all of which she does herself.

