Easy Jet adds connecting flights between Berlin and Corfu-Kefalonia

EasyJet airline continues to expand its Greek-Greman connection, adding two new routes from Corfu and Kefalonia to Berlin (Tegel Airport) for the summer.

Greek travelers will be able to visit Germany at affordable airfares, with German tourists being offered the opportunity to visit the beautiful Ionian Islands.

More specifically, there will be an additional 2 connection flights from Corfu to Berlin-Tegel Airport will tice a week (Wednesday and Sunday) which will start August 1, 2018. The connection Kefalonia to Berlin-Tegel Airport will have two flights per week (Monday and Friday) and starts on August 3, 2018. Tickets are already available for sale at easyJet.com.