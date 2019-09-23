Eating meat “could be banned like smoking”, top barrister will tell Labour Party conference!

One of Britain’s best known barristers will tell the Labour Party conference that eating meat could be banned like smoking, it has been reported.
Michael Mansfield QC, a self-described “radical lawyer” who has worked on some of the UK’s most high-profile court cases, will call for the crime of “ecocide” to be introduced.
He is set to give a speech today launching the Vegan Now campaign at the party’s conference in Brighton.
A panel of experts will discuss the effects of livestock farming on the environment.
Last year, scientists suggested imposing a meat tax in an effort to save lives.
Read more HERE