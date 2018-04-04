Eating spaghetti helps you lose weight, study claims!

All the spaghetti lovers can rejoice, because according to a new study, eating pasta can actually help people lose weight.

Canadian researchers from St Michael’s Hospital in Toronto have made a ground-breaking food discovery revealing that pasta does not make you put on weight.

If that newsflash doesn’t stop you in your linguine-slurping tracks, please note: it gets better. Their study, released in the BMJ Open journal overnight, found that pasta can help you lose weight when consumed as part of a healthy, low Glycemic Index (GI) diet.

We’re not talking masses of weight loss here – the study observed a low-GI diet that includes pasta can help you lose up to half a kilogram over 12 weeks.

But one message is clear as a result of this study: dieters need not fear that eating carby macaroni will ruin their weight loss efforts. This news shows that you can be on a diet, have carbohydrates in the form of pasta and lose weight too.

more at sbs.co.au