EC says €120-million grant to Aegean Airlines was in line with EU and state rules

The Competition Commissioner said the aviation sector was the hardest hit by the pandemic

The European Commission ruled that the approval of a €120-million grant to Greek airline company Aegean Airlines was in line with EU state aid rules.

“The aviation sector is one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Executive Vice President of the European Commission Margaret Vestager, executive vice president of competition policy. “This measure will allow Greece to compensate Aegean Airlines for the losses it suffered directly due to travel restrictions required to halt the spread of the coronavirus. We continue to work with the Member States to find workable solutions to support businesses in these difficult times, according to EU laws”.

