ECB is raising its emergency bond purchase program by 600 billion

ECB announced the extension of the emergency program for the coronavirus to 1.35 trillion Euros from 750 billion Euros, proceeding to a new, strong “injection” of liquidity into the Eurozone economy of 600 billion Euros.

In addition, the ECB announced the extension of the PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Bonds Purchase Program) until June 30, 2021 from the end of December 2020 deadline that was in place until now.

The vast majority of economists asked by Bloomberg last week expected the PEPP to increase by 500 billions Euros.

Today’s decision is above their expectations by 100 billion.

