ECB should give €2,000 to every European to beat Covid-19: Yanis Varoufakis (video)

The leader of DiEM24 party, Yanis Varoufakis suggested the best solution to overcome the economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe would be for the ECB to print €750bn and transfer €2,000 in every European citizen’s bank acount.

He argued that such an action would boost liquidity and ensure the market could function properly until the pandemic was defeated.