ECB should give €2,000 to every European to beat Covid-19: Yanis Varoufakis (video)

The leader of DiEM24 party, Yanis Varoufakis suggested the best solution to overcome the economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe would be for the ECB to print €750bn and transfer €2,000 in every European citizen’s bank acount.
He argued that such an action would boost liquidity and ensure the market could function properly until the pandemic was defeated.
“”The @ecb should print €750bn and put €2,000 in each person’s bank account — each month — until we defeat the virus. ” — @yanisvaroufakis
Watch the whole DiEM TV episode 👉 https://t.co/AMBqsIG58F pic.twitter.com/uARe4QaVSr
— DiEM25 (@DiEM_25) July 6, 2020