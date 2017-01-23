ECB: Trump’s protectionist economic policies a bad idea

Member of the European Central bank’s (ECB) executive board Benoit Coeure responded to US President Donald Trump that the adoption of a protectionist economic policy would be a bad idea. “Protectionism at this point is clearly a bad idea”, he said during an interview on Radio Clasiqque, adding, however, that it was too early for specifics as the new US President had yet to detail his economic policy. Mr. Coerue stressed it was premature for the ECB to change its lax monetary policies, pointing out the significance of the economic conditions in the Eurozone to fit for the common curreny bloc’s economy.