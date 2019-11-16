Economic University of Athens (ASOE) staff sign resolution condemning illegal acts on campus

The majority of the academic staff at the Economic University of Athens (EUA) signed a resolution on Friday condemning illegal acts on the campus and expressing support for changes that facilitate normal operation of state universities.

Coming after incidents at the university, the teaching staff said their resolution is a reaction “to the climate of violence and lawlessness which is unfortunately present at our university and at several other Greek universities.”

A university should be “an open learning and research centre based on the free movement of ideas and the principles of democracy,” they said. “Therefore, we oppose every illegal act at the university, and we support institutional changes and concerted actions leading to the normal operation and upgrading of the Greek state universities,” they added.

source amna