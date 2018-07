Wikileaks founder has been living in Embassy for last 6 years

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a step closer to being evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy in London after President Lenin Moreno said the whistleblower must “eventually” leave the facility.

Julian Assange has lived in the Ecuadorian Embassy for six years while claiming diplomatic asylum, according to reports. The embassy cut off Assange’s internet connections, computers and phones several months ago, though he still speaks with his lawyers.