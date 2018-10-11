Ecumenical Patriarchate recognises the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

The Ecumenical Patriarchate recognised the independence of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine in Constantinople after the completion of the Holy Synod that took place from 9 to 11 October. The Holy Synod issued a communication with the decisions it had taken during the three-day meeting.
A few hours after the statement, the Russian Orthodox Church reacted, with its spokesperson calling the decision “irregular”.
According to Russian media, the decision by the Ecumenical Patriarchate has led to a permanent rift with the Russian Church the move to recognise the independence of the Ukrainian Church is a “red line” for Moscow.
